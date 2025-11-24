Bishop Richard Williamson: Church in Crisis, COVID-19 & the Battle for True Healing

Host: Dr. Klaus Schustereder

Guest: Bishop Richard Williamson, Traditional Catholic bishop, Founder of the St. Marcel Initiative

In this in-depth interview, filmed in Switzerland, Dr. Klaus Schustereder speaks with Bishop Richard Williamson about the crisis in the Catholic Church, the COVID-19 response, and the deeper spiritual roots of today’s upheavals. Bishop Williamson looks back on his 1988 episcopal consecration, his expulsion from the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), and his conviction that much of the post–Vatican II Church has lost doctrinal and liturgical integrity. He sketches the path from the Council through the suppression of the traditional Latin Mass, the founding and persecution of the SSPX, and the controversial consecrations of 1988, arguing that fidelity to the old Mass and perennial doctrine is essential in a world that has largely rejected God and built what he calls a “new church” aligned with the spirit of the age.

The conversation then turns to COVID-19, modern medicine, and the question of healing. Bishop Williamson explains why he quickly interpreted the global pandemic response as part of a broader project of control and dehumanisation carried out by a largely godless elite using media, politics, and institutions. Dr. Schustereder shares his own journey from conventional medical training in Vienna to years of practice in Europe and Central Africa, where encounters with extreme suffering led him to rediscover faith and recognise that genuine healing must include the spiritual dimension. Both men criticise a purely materialistic view of the human person that treats the body as a molecular machine and drugs as the primary answer, while neglecting the mystery of life, grace, and the soul.

From there, they broaden the lens to subjectivism, materialism, and the breakdown of common sense in universities, public life, and the Church itself. Drawing on the warnings of Pope St. Pius X, Bishop Williamson argues that corrupt philosophy produces corrupt theology, education, and society, making evil appear “normal.” They discuss the pressures on doctors during COVID-19, the role of fear and intimidation, and the moral weight of decisions about treatment. In closing, Bishop Williamson offers a sober reading of the times—speaking of courage, possible chastisement, and the need for repentance—while still pointing to hope in prayer (especially the Rosary), fidelity to truth, and trust in God’s justice and mercy. Dr. Schustereder underscores that every real encounter with a patient is also an encounter with mystery and a call to humility, compassion, and deeper faith.

Dedication: This video is dedicated to the memory of Bishop Richard Williamson, who passed away in January 2025. Whatever one’s agreement or disagreement with his analyses and language, we offer this interview as a testimony to his unwavering conviction, his love for the traditional Catholic faith, and his concern for the spiritual and physical health of souls. May he rest in peace, and may this conversation inspire deeper reflection, honest examination of conscience, and a sincere search for the truth in both Church and medicine.