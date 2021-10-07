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POPULATION CONTROL (2021)
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524 views • October 07, 2021
A documentary about the World of the Rich and Powerful and their Obsession with Two Contradicting Things; Vaccines and Population Control...
I respect everyone's right to make their own decision on whether or not to take the vaccine. I only wish for this Video to serve as my explanation for NOT taking it.
Source: Logical Faction
I respect everyone's right to make their own decision on whether or not to take the vaccine. I only wish for this Video to serve as my explanation for NOT taking it.
Source: Logical Faction
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