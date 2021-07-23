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Jewish Slave Trade of Africans by Prof Tony Martin
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32 views • July 23, 2021
The REAL perpetrators and benefactors of African slave trade.
I didn't create this video and make no claim to it, I simply share it here for educational purposes.
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About SoL: Traditionalist Christian. We can only save ourselves from the evils that are set against us with a return to European Christian values. Diversity is a divisive tool of those who seek to destroy and enslave us. Scion of Liberty seeks to preserve traditional family values as a way of rescuing our future from calamity. Visit scionofliberty.com and join my mailing list to ensure you can stay in touch.
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I didn't create this video and make no claim to it, I simply share it here for educational purposes.
*
About SoL: Traditionalist Christian. We can only save ourselves from the evils that are set against us with a return to European Christian values. Diversity is a divisive tool of those who seek to destroy and enslave us. Scion of Liberty seeks to preserve traditional family values as a way of rescuing our future from calamity. Visit scionofliberty.com and join my mailing list to ensure you can stay in touch.
Follow Scion of Liberty
Gab - https://gab.com/Scion_of_Liberty
Telegram - https://t.me/scion_of_liberty
Odysee/LBRY - https://odysee.com/@scionofliberty
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scionofliberty/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scionofliberty
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-988805
If you are so inclined you can support Scion of Liberty at Subscribestar - https://www.subscribestar.com/scion-of-liberty. Thank you.
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