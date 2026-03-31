Introducing the Mercury Tritest

Freddie Kimmel: One of the first times I heard you name, I was listening to Tony Robbins speak, and he was talking about how his health had really started to deteriorate. Tony is a really big guy. He was talking about his shoulder deteriorating and cartilage and things just started to go that didn’t quite make sense.. Yeah. As far as lifestyle, it was the first time I heard him mention that he had done a test called the Tri-Test. Tell me about the Tri-Test. Is that something you helped to develop? Chris Shade, PhD: So my PhD was developing really high-end analytical techniques for forms of mercury in the environment. And then I patented that in grad school and then they encouraged me to start a company. And I wanted to apply it to human health. In this testing, it’s called Mercury speciation. You’re separating different forms of mercury. The main ones you're looking at there are methyl mercury and inorganic mercury. Methyl mercury is coming from fish, and inorganic Mercury is what you get from your dental amalgams. And some of the fish-based mercury breaks into it too. But they’re very different in how they work in the body, where they go, and how they excrete. Before that, I call it, it was always Black Box.





1/28/2025 - Why Most Detoxes Fail | Dr. Chris Shade on Beautifully Broken Podcast: https://youtu.be/D8TPRLYk1eg?si=bULDIdlhIdYv7v_5





Dr. Chris Shade joins Freddie Kimmel on the Beautifully Broken Podcast to break down why most detox approaches only do half the job. They mobilize toxins — push them from tissues into the blood — and stop there. Without an open exit route, those toxins recirculate, migrate to the brain, and make everything worse.

Dr. Shade explains why detox is a relay race: a precise handoff from cells → blood → liver → bile → GI → out. Drop the baton at any point and the toxin redeposits somewhere it shouldn't be — including the brain and thyroid.

This conversation covers the full system, including what Dr. Shade learned building it from scratch after conventional chelation protocols nearly destroyed his own health in his 20s.

Learn more at drchrisshade.com