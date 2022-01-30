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NJ activist comments after attending a screening of Autism Made in the U.S.A.
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70 views • January 30, 2022
Opening weekend for the Gary Null film Autism Made in the U.S.A., June 2009.
More than a decade has passed since this woman shared her thoughts...and infants are still getting shot up and pregnant women are still told to get flu shots, and now jabs.
More than a decade has passed since this woman shared her thoughts...and infants are still getting shot up and pregnant women are still told to get flu shots, and now jabs.
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