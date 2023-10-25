Create New Account
CSPAN 1990 Israel Every Spy a Prince Booknotes Dan Raviv Yossi Melman
CSPAN 1990 Israel Every Spy a Prince Booknotes Dan Raviv Yossi Melmanc-spanhttps://www.c-span.org/video/?13424-1/every-spy-prince#!


Every Spy a Prince


Mr. Melman and Mr. Raviv discussed their book, Every Spy a Prince: The Complete History of Israeli Intelligence. The book focused on the five branches of the Israeli intelligence community and the role of each branch. It also speculates on the future roles of the intelligence community in a potentially explosive area with the possibility of chemical, biological, and nuclear warfare.

