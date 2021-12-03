Waukesha (WI) Suspicious Condo Activity

Jim Stone's comment: "Condo collapse imminent in Waukesha??!!?? Sort of like that condo in Florida, that likely had McAffee's hard drives? A condo in Waukesha is being evacuated because it is in the process of "imminent collapse". QUESTION: How did they determine that? Is the timing not fishy? What, does somebody have info related to the parade massacre that someone needs buried??? Was someone going to take action, someone that could not be killed, and they needed to disturb everyone to make that "someone" vulnerable?"



4 reports run together, 11:36 total time.



1:31 A six-story condo building in danger of #collapse. Evacuations underway in #Waukesha.

5:07 Condo building in danger of collapse evacuated

2:08 Waukesha condo collapse threat 3 properties evacuated FOX6 News Milwaukee

2:50 Waukesha fire chief orders evacuation of 3 buildings due to condos imminent threat of collapse



Building Information:

- Horizon West Condo Homes

• 315 N West Avenue

• 7 floors

• 49 units

- Completed in 1966

- City officials had reportedly initiated the mandatory evacuations

- Mandatory evacuations also underway at several nearby structures; Emergency crews are on scene