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Forced Vaccinations in Texas!
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212 views • March 03, 2021
Forced Vaccinations in Texas! Texas Governor dictates THIS WEEK Texas will order 1,100 Communist-complicit National Guard to go door-to-door to vaccinate Texas seniors! Genocide! The entire COVID scam is eugenics and de-population! See the many banned videos on this Watchmen Incorporated Channel on Brighteon to fully understand this is murder! WIll Texans rise up to defend their aged mothers and grandmothers who are helpless? Biden's leftist Marxism labels these "useless eaters."
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