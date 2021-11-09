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"A Sign In The Sky" - Nuclear Strikes Against New York City
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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282 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Prophecy of future nuclear strikes against New York City. Discussion of evil laws and ingrained sins this city commits, not my opinion but what the Lord has shared with me (and it's recorded in multiple prophecies, the links are below). When God has given you fame and greatness, is it to destroy yourself? When He elevates you and makes men revere and celebrate you- is it so you fall to moral ruin and drag the people with you, or are you supposed to lift His glory higher? A SIGN IN THE SKIES above New York City in the future, "starburst bomb detonations" going off like firecrackers. Hear the word of the Lord.

To avoid these judgements you need to be born again by confessing the Lord Jesus as King and son of God, as Lord of your own life and by asking God to forgive all sins and receive you as His child. Visit this page of my blog for more:

https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/

The full prophecy in this video can be found here:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/01/new-yorks-sign-in-the-sky-june-29-2019/

Supporting posts:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-bloody-city-december-9-2019/

https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/02/25/adam-my-adam-february-25-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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