DR REINER FÜLLMICH IS NOW IN BRUSSELS; THE MUCH ANTICIPATED PRE-TRIAL

SOURCE: QuantumIntelNB: Apoligies for the couple of audio glitches....Even the mainstream media now admit their surprise at the higher death rate claims of 66% for first 9 months of 2021 vs the whole of 2020 (Reuters):-"The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the ROLLOUT OF VACCINES"According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) For England & Wales:-* The number of children (under age 19) who died OF Covid-19 in 2020 was 15 [Table 2].* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 in 2020 was 18. [Table 2].* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 b/w 01/21 to 08/21 was 26 [Table 1]So, from their own datasets above, less people have died of/with Covid-19 in entire year of 2020 than the first 9 months of 2021 when vaccines were rolled out.More:-