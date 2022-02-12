© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR REINER FÜLLMICH IS NOW IN BRUSSELS; THE MUCH ANTICIPATED PRE-TRIAL
Follow
3
Share
Report
351 views • February 12, 2022
SOURCE: QuantumIntel
NB: Apoligies for the couple of audio glitches....
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/reiner-fuellmich-in-brussels-pre-trial/
Even the mainstream media now admit their surprise at the higher death rate claims of 66% for first 9 months of 2021 vs the whole of 2020 (Reuters):-
"The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the ROLLOUT OF VACCINES"
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/life-insurers-adapt-pandemic-risk-070702607.html
According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) For England & Wales:-
* The number of children (under age 19) who died OF Covid-19 in 2020 was 15 [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 in 2020 was 18. [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 b/w 01/21 to 08/21 was 26 [Table 1]
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/covid19casesinchildren
So, from their own datasets above, less people have died of/with Covid-19 in entire year of 2020 than the first 9 months of 2021 when vaccines were rolled out.
More:-
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/
NB: Apoligies for the couple of audio glitches....
https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/reiner-fuellmich-in-brussels-pre-trial/
Even the mainstream media now admit their surprise at the higher death rate claims of 66% for first 9 months of 2021 vs the whole of 2020 (Reuters):-
"The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the ROLLOUT OF VACCINES"
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/life-insurers-adapt-pandemic-risk-070702607.html
According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) For England & Wales:-
* The number of children (under age 19) who died OF Covid-19 in 2020 was 15 [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 in 2020 was 18. [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 b/w 01/21 to 08/21 was 26 [Table 1]
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/covid19casesinchildren
So, from their own datasets above, less people have died of/with Covid-19 in entire year of 2020 than the first 9 months of 2021 when vaccines were rolled out.
More:-
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.