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DR REINER FÜLLMICH IS NOW IN BRUSSELS; THE MUCH ANTICIPATED PRE-TRIAL
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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351 views • February 12, 2022
SOURCE: QuantumIntel

NB: Apoligies for the couple of audio glitches....

https://tapnewswire.com/2022/01/reiner-fuellmich-in-brussels-pre-trial/

Even the mainstream media now admit their surprise at the higher death rate claims of 66% for first 9 months of 2021 vs the whole of 2020 (Reuters):-

"The global life insurance industry was hit with reported claims due to COVID-19 of $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2021 versus $3.5 billion for the whole of 2020, according to insurance broker Howden in a report on Jan 4, while the industry had expected lower payouts due to the ROLLOUT OF VACCINES"
https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/life-insurers-adapt-pandemic-risk-070702607.html

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) Request to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) For England & Wales:-

* The number of children (under age 19) who died OF Covid-19 in 2020 was 15 [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 in 2020 was 18. [Table 2].
* The number of children (under age 19) who died WITH Covid-19 b/w 01/21 to 08/21 was 26 [Table 1]
https://www.ons.gov.uk/aboutus/transparencyandgovernance/freedomofinformationfoi/covid19casesinchildren

So, from their own datasets above, less people have died of/with Covid-19 in entire year of 2020 than the first 9 months of 2021 when vaccines were rolled out.

More:-
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may

https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/
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