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World Bigfoot Radio #108 pt 2 ~ The Return of the Fouke Monster Hunter!/ William Lunsford
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32 views • March 15, 2021
William is back for part 2, and has more pictures of Bigfoot, the Fouke monster, Gugwe, Dogman, tracks, structures, little people and infant Sasquatch than you can shake a wood-knocker at! If you liked this show, check out the Bigfoot Research Evidence Podcast also on you tube, the Nov 8th 2020 episode (Premiered LIVE right after this show) has BOTH William and myself as guests on it! SPECIAL THANKS to MICHAEL WALDIE & BIGFOOT MARY @ The TEXAS BIGFOOT RANGERS for permission to show Michael's photograph. Contact DUKE at: [email protected] SWAG at: TESSPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL Become a CO-PRODUCER of World Bigfoot Radio, by sending support to: PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL THANK YOU to all the wonderful viewers and supporters out there! Don't forget to click LIKE and SUBSCRIBE! Share with your friends!
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