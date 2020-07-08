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RV RUNS ON WATER FROM AIR
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801 views • July 08, 2020
Interview with Inventor Walter Jenkins who has multiple patents around world on new technology which can cleanly replace fossil fuels at a fraction of costs and is compatible with most internal combustion and turbine engines.
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