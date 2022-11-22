Dedicate Yourself to Joy and Family | John Dyslin and Dave Hodges (11/17/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Dave Hodges of The Common Sense show about the criticality of seeking after joy through family. A simple conversation at the dinner table can be infinitely more satisfying than even the best of movies or TV shows. John encourages listeners to fight against the enemy that is coming in like a flood (Isaiah 59:19) by simply spending time with their families during this holiday season!
Listen to the full interview here: http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/commonsenseshow/hr1111722.mp3
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
The Common Sense Show: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/
