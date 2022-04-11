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Ukraine Update April 11, 2022
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101 views • April 11, 2022
SITREP & Events in Ukraine. Ignoring our state controlled media that's funded in whole or in part by the Military Industrial Complex. "War is a racket. It always has been... A few profit - and the many pay." - Major General Smedley Butler USMC
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