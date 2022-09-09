Create New Account
Tithes and Offerings in the SDA Church
goldenbowlstudiessa
Published 3 months ago |

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on proper tithing principals. We welcome you to join us as we investigate the following:

How many tithes?

What is the storehouse and house?

Meat in due season, what is it?

How do you tithe?

Uses of tithes and offerings

Should the ministers who lower Christian standards be supported with tithes and offerings.



