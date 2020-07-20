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Allen Dulles Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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19 views • July 20, 2020
To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/allen-dulles-channeled-by-karl-mollison-2nov2017-2/
Extracted from
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allen_Dulles
Allen Dulles April 7, 1893 – January 29, 1969)
was an American diplomat and lawyer who became
the first civilian but third Director of Central
Intelligence and its longest-serving director to
date. As head of the Central Intelligence Agency
during the early Cold War, he oversaw the 1954
Guatemalan coup d'état, Operation Ajax (the
overthrow of Iran's elected government), the
Lockheed U-2 aircraft program and the Bay of
Pigs Invasion. Following the assassination of
John F. Kennedy, Dulles was one of the members
of the Warren Commission. Between his stints
of government service, Dulles was a corporate
lawyer and partner at Sullivan & Cromwell. His
older brother, John Foster Dulles, was the
Secretary of State during the Eisenhower
Administration.
During the Kennedy Administration, Dulles faced
increasing criticism.[2] In autumn 1961, following
the Bay of Pigs incident and Algiers putsch against
Charles de Gaulle, Dulles and his entourage,
including Deputy Director for Plans Richard M.
Bissell Jr. and Deputy Director Charles Cabell,
were forced to resign. On November 28, 1961,
Kennedy presented Dulles with the National
Security Medal at the CIA Headquarters in Langley,
Virginia. The next day, November 29, the
White House released a resignation letter signed
by Dulles.
On November 29, 1963, President Lyndon Baines
Johnson appointed Dulles as one of seven
commissioners of the Warren Commission to
investigate the assassination of the U.S.
President John F. Kennedy. The appointment was
later criticized by some historians, who have
noted that Kennedy had fired him, and he was
therefore unlikely to be impartial in passing
the judgments charged to the Warren Commission.
In the view of journalist and author Stephen
Kinzer, Johnson appointed Dulles primarily so
that Dulles could "coach" the Commission on
how to interview CIA witnesses and what
questions to ask, because Johnson and Dulles
were both anxious to ensure that the Commission
did not discover Kennedy's secret involvement
in the administration's illegal plans to
assassinate Castro and other foreign leaders.
Dulles published the book The Craft of Intelligence
in 1963 and edited Great True Spy Stories in 1968.
He died on January 29, 1969, of influenza,
complicated by pneumonia, at the age of 75,
in Georgetown, D.C. He was buried in Green
Mount Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.
1) What was your true relationship with Adolph Hitler & Benito Mussolini during the 1930’s?
2) What was your true relationship with Winston Churchill and the British Intelligence community in 1940?
3) What was Harry Truman’s reason for establishing the CIA and MJ-12? How did Clark Clifford fit into the creation of the CIA?
4) Were you aware of a Nazi base in Antarctica?
5) At the end of WWII and afterward, did you assist Nazis to escape Europe to South America and Antarctica?
6) Were you the victim of Reptilian replacement? If so, when did this happen? If not - can you describe the extent and methods of mind control employed upon you?
7) Did you have a role in the death of James Forrestal?
8) How did you assist in the assassination of JFK and in the cover-up through the Warren Commission?
9) How would you compare the level of Alien control including Reptilian replacement in Washington DC compared to your days there?
10) What is the relationship between the Reptilians and the Annunaki when it comes to Geo-political control?
11) What role can prayer play in preventing Reptilian or Alien replacement or fostering the exposure for beneficial purposes of Alien replacement at high levels of political power on earth?
Extracted from
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allen_Dulles
Allen Dulles April 7, 1893 – January 29, 1969)
was an American diplomat and lawyer who became
the first civilian but third Director of Central
Intelligence and its longest-serving director to
date. As head of the Central Intelligence Agency
during the early Cold War, he oversaw the 1954
Guatemalan coup d'état, Operation Ajax (the
overthrow of Iran's elected government), the
Lockheed U-2 aircraft program and the Bay of
Pigs Invasion. Following the assassination of
John F. Kennedy, Dulles was one of the members
of the Warren Commission. Between his stints
of government service, Dulles was a corporate
lawyer and partner at Sullivan & Cromwell. His
older brother, John Foster Dulles, was the
Secretary of State during the Eisenhower
Administration.
During the Kennedy Administration, Dulles faced
increasing criticism.[2] In autumn 1961, following
the Bay of Pigs incident and Algiers putsch against
Charles de Gaulle, Dulles and his entourage,
including Deputy Director for Plans Richard M.
Bissell Jr. and Deputy Director Charles Cabell,
were forced to resign. On November 28, 1961,
Kennedy presented Dulles with the National
Security Medal at the CIA Headquarters in Langley,
Virginia. The next day, November 29, the
White House released a resignation letter signed
by Dulles.
On November 29, 1963, President Lyndon Baines
Johnson appointed Dulles as one of seven
commissioners of the Warren Commission to
investigate the assassination of the U.S.
President John F. Kennedy. The appointment was
later criticized by some historians, who have
noted that Kennedy had fired him, and he was
therefore unlikely to be impartial in passing
the judgments charged to the Warren Commission.
In the view of journalist and author Stephen
Kinzer, Johnson appointed Dulles primarily so
that Dulles could "coach" the Commission on
how to interview CIA witnesses and what
questions to ask, because Johnson and Dulles
were both anxious to ensure that the Commission
did not discover Kennedy's secret involvement
in the administration's illegal plans to
assassinate Castro and other foreign leaders.
Dulles published the book The Craft of Intelligence
in 1963 and edited Great True Spy Stories in 1968.
He died on January 29, 1969, of influenza,
complicated by pneumonia, at the age of 75,
in Georgetown, D.C. He was buried in Green
Mount Cemetery in Baltimore, Maryland.
1) What was your true relationship with Adolph Hitler & Benito Mussolini during the 1930’s?
2) What was your true relationship with Winston Churchill and the British Intelligence community in 1940?
3) What was Harry Truman’s reason for establishing the CIA and MJ-12? How did Clark Clifford fit into the creation of the CIA?
4) Were you aware of a Nazi base in Antarctica?
5) At the end of WWII and afterward, did you assist Nazis to escape Europe to South America and Antarctica?
6) Were you the victim of Reptilian replacement? If so, when did this happen? If not - can you describe the extent and methods of mind control employed upon you?
7) Did you have a role in the death of James Forrestal?
8) How did you assist in the assassination of JFK and in the cover-up through the Warren Commission?
9) How would you compare the level of Alien control including Reptilian replacement in Washington DC compared to your days there?
10) What is the relationship between the Reptilians and the Annunaki when it comes to Geo-political control?
11) What role can prayer play in preventing Reptilian or Alien replacement or fostering the exposure for beneficial purposes of Alien replacement at high levels of political power on earth?
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