5 Of The Best Berries That Grow Well In Containers

Few things are as satisfying to a gardener as picking a homegrown, sun-warmed berry right off the plant and tossing it straight into your waiting mouth. Growing berries in containers is the easiest and most foolproof way to grow your own small-space fruit garden. Plus, it’s fun!

Here are 5 of The Best Berries to Grow in Containers

1.Strawberries

Strawberries are one of the most prolific plants for a small-space fruit garden, and gardeners have been growing them in pots for generations. Whether they’re grown in hanging baskets, pocketed strawberry jars, or upcycled containers, you don’t really need to purchase a specific type of strawberry to have success. Most varieties will do just fine in containers. You can also grow tiny alpine strawberries in your pots. These fragrant little berries produce all-summer long and have a delicious, subtly floral flavor.



2.Blueberries

The best blueberries for containers are those that reach a mature height of just 1-3 feet. Look for Bush varieties at your local garden center that have been bred specifically for growing in containers. Another perk to using these container-friendly cultivars is that they’re all self-pollinating. “Regular” blueberries require pollen from one variety to pollinate another because they’re not self-fertile. In other words, to get berries on those bushes, you’d need two or more bushes of different varieties in order to get berries. Growing blueberries in container also helps to keep the soil PH level lower amounts (acidic, between 4-5.5).



3.Blackberries

Growing blackberries in a container can be fun and at the same time, rewarding. All you need is a pot (5-gallons or more), a blackberry plant, soil, stakes for support, and a few pieces of broken pot (to boost drainage). Start by placing the broken pieces at the bottom of the container and filling it with the nutrient-rich soil. Plant your blackberry into the pot and water it. The support stakes come into play after the plant starts growing. That’s because these berries are known to produce long and feeble canes that need support, especially during flowering and fruit development.



4.Raspberries

If you are interested in growing raspberries in a container, then you should start by preparing a well-drained pot filled with fertile-soil. Ensure that the plants have access to a lot of sunlight. You can comfortably plant six raspberry plants in each container (60 cm in diameter). This helps you to avoid straining the soil’s nutritional resources. Also, remember to water the plants regularly to keep the soil slightly moist. Use potash fertilizer during growth for sweeter berries.



5.Acai Berries (Weight Loss Berries)

Due to their significant health benefits and the fact that they are very rare, Acai berries can be quite expensive. Luckily, you can try to grow these berries in containers. Only dwarf Acai berry palm can be tried, which on the ground can grow up to 20-30 ft tall but in containers, the height will be reduced to 10-12 ft tall. It takes at least 3 years to become mature and start fruiting.





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