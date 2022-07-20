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Ask Dr. Jane: If The Jab Changes Your DNA, Will It Show In Your Offspring
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484 views • July 20, 2022

Will the Globalists eventually FORCE us to take the vaccine?

Will Trump or Desantis EVER say anything about the true effects of the vaccine?

Are you DOOMED if you’ve only had one PCR test without taking the vaccine?

It’s Wednesday and Dr. Jane Ruby is BACK with more ANSWERS to your questions!

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Mirrored - Stew Peters TV

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