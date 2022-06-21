6/21/2022 Connecting The Dots: Dan Happel ft. Lt. General Tom McInerney, Major General Paul Vallely, and Major General Joe Arbuckle

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Watch "Connecting The Dots" Live on Brighteon.tv every Tuesday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm est Connecting The Dots - danhappel.com
Guests & Their Websites:
Lt. General Tom McInerney - Retired U.S. Air Force
Major General Paul Vallely - Retired U.S. Army Pacific Commander
Major General Joe Arbuckle - Former Head of Army Supply - standupamericaus.org Website Link: j2arbuckle https://standupamericaus.org/[email protected]
Book Link: America's End Game for the 21st Century: A Blueprint for Saving Our Country: https://www.amazon.com/Americas-End-Game-21st-Century/dp/1956454179/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E3CAN2KQUJM5&keywords=America%27s+End+Game+for+the+21st+Century%3A+A+Blueprint+for+Saving+Our+Country&qid=1655839125&sprefix=america%27s+end+game+for+the+21st+century+a+blueprint+for+saving+our+country%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-1
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danhappel.com