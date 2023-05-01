The Best Video I have watched in the last 3 years. This guy shreds these Loser Media Heads who sit there like deer staring into headlights.Total Cabal controlled Traitors
125 views
The Fake News Media gets hammered. What a bunch of wimps.
Keywords
newsmediafake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos