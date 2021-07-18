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JEW HATRED - TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021 Guests: John Guandolo and Dr. Roni Wexler
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21 views • July 18, 2021
Israel & US - fighting the same enemy! John Guandolo, Founder of Understanding the Threat (UTT) and Dr. Roni Wexler, Founder of Heritage Study Programs join Tom & Suzi to discuss the Jihad in suits and the Jihad attacks across both nations.
Guests: John Guandolo clearly defines who Hamas is and what they are doing. Dr. Wexler defines the impacts of Hamas, Iran, and Jihad in Israel.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
.
Guests: John Guandolo clearly defines who Hamas is and what they are doing. Dr. Wexler defines the impacts of Hamas, Iran, and Jihad in Israel.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
.
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