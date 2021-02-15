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Ben Stein sounds off on Biden's debt problem | Newsmax TV
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80 views • February 15, 2021
Longtime economist writer and performer Ben Stein joins Newsmax TV's Benny Johnson to discuss the dynamic of federal debt possibly surpassing the United States' GDP, the aspects of Joe Biden's economic plans and 'just how bad' the situation is. - via THE COUNT, Saturdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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