MATT LE TISSIER INERVIEW WITH FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY | Vaccine | Covid | Burnt or Poisoned | Remdesivir | Death

Published by ‘Oh my God’ September 29th, 2022.

John O’Looney:

Unprecedented numbers of baby deaths |

Insists this has to go down as a covid death.

We’ve been instructed everyone who dies in that vicinity is now a covid death.

Repeat Cancer patients, dementia patients, heart attack patients, anyone who died they relabeled as a covid death. |

I felt I was poisoned or burnt.

3 hour battle to get out of the hospital.

He told my wife if I leave I would die in minutes.

They even called security and threatened to have me arrested if I left.

I’m a patient this isn’t a prison award. What do you think you’re doing? Are you trying to intimidate me?

Two guys I left in there, I felt so sorry for them. They believed their bulls____took these medicines and signed the waiver. I watched these boys go down hill.

These boys were on Cpap a mask that forces air into your lungs.

One guy he was only a couple years older then me, he was begging the nurse, I could here him choking all night, despite having all the medicine and all the treatment. No doubt as their kidneys packed up and their lung cavity filled with fluid. He was begging the nurse for morphing.

They were taking this man shots of mophine throughout the night.

A man that can’t breathe, now I am not a doctor, what effect does a constant supply of morphine have on someone with a respiratory issue.

I knew I had to get out, I felt terrible guilt. It felt I was leaving a burning house, and leaving these two boys to die.

She offered me two toxic drugs that were going to kill me off!