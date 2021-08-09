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Dr Piers Robinson - C0vid is a Global Propaganda Operation
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13870 views • August 09, 2021
Never before has the world witnessed such a coordinated propaganda effort, featuring near perfect streamlining of messaging and policy, as well as an Establishment launching attacks against any dissenters by deploying “fact-checkers” and using social media firms to deplatform any voices who offer an opinion which differs from the official narrative. It is nothing short of a completely global, corporatised war effort.
Asia Pacific Today talks with Dr. Piers Robinson, an expert on the subject of propaganda, as he explains how governments, mainstream media and the pharmaceutical industry have combined forces to push forward an unprecedented global propaganda onslaught since the onset of the Covid crisis
Dr Piers Robinson is an expert on communication, media and world politics, focusing on conflict and war and especially the role of propaganda. He is presently Co-Director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, Convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media and Associated Researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 ‘War on Terror’. From 2016 – 2019, he was Professor and Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield. He has also served on the boards of several academic journals. He has lectured at the NATO Defense College in Rome and briefed senior UK military commanders and diplomats, and his research interests focus on Organised Persuasive Communication and Contemporary Propaganda and his current projects include Propaganda and the Syrian conflict; Propaganda and the 9/11 Global War on Terror and Covid19.
source:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/05/interview-covid-19-is-a-global-propaganda-operation/
Asia Pacific Today talks with Dr. Piers Robinson, an expert on the subject of propaganda, as he explains how governments, mainstream media and the pharmaceutical industry have combined forces to push forward an unprecedented global propaganda onslaught since the onset of the Covid crisis
Dr Piers Robinson is an expert on communication, media and world politics, focusing on conflict and war and especially the role of propaganda. He is presently Co-Director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, Convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media and Associated Researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 ‘War on Terror’. From 2016 – 2019, he was Professor and Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield. He has also served on the boards of several academic journals. He has lectured at the NATO Defense College in Rome and briefed senior UK military commanders and diplomats, and his research interests focus on Organised Persuasive Communication and Contemporary Propaganda and his current projects include Propaganda and the Syrian conflict; Propaganda and the 9/11 Global War on Terror and Covid19.
source:
https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/08/05/interview-covid-19-is-a-global-propaganda-operation/
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