Tactics of the Antichrist

What we are seeing today -- slanders against Jesus Christ and the Church -- are no different than what we saw two-thousand years ago in the time of Christ. The antichrists are ”so concerned” that the christian church isn’t ”christian” enough for them. So they ”accuse” as their own father (the devil) accuses.
What they want is the church to shut up, be quiet, be a nice morality club, and never dare to question those in power. And for too long, now, the Church has gone alone with that.
