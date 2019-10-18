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Deep State Signals JFK Style Assassination As Trump Heads To Dallas - War Room Full Show
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12 views • October 18, 2019
Americans are feeling tension in the air as President Trump heads to a massive rally in Dallas, Texas while CNN, the Deep State and Democrats are all signaling for Trump's assassination. We take calls on this subject and go live inside the Trump rally from the front row of the event. We take a look at all the Democrat calls for violence and wonder how or when it ends. By the way, our [Everything Must Go Emergency Sale](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=coimo&utm_campaign=everything-must-go-emergency-sale&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EMGundervideotext) is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!
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