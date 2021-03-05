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Kevin J Johnston In Vancouver Part 1
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42 views • March 05, 2021
We are off to VANCOUVER to cover the story of stories. DR. BONNIE HENRY is in court and she has to show the evidence to the judge as to why Christians are not allowed to attend church.
We will keep you posted on what we learn!
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Kevin J. Johnston
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
We will keep you posted on what we learn!
DONATE TODAY!
Kevin J. Johnston
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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