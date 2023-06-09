BREAKING: FBI Director on Brink of CONTEMPT - What Will Happen Next?!

Explosive allegations have been made against former Vice President Joe Biden, accusing him of being involved in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national. The FBI has refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, but an FBI report has emerged thanks to a whistleblower. Although the Chairman and Ranking Member have differing opinions on the report, it is clear that the truth must be uncovered. The FBI is being accused of covering up the report and preventing the American people from accessing the truth. Chairman James Comer is standing firm in his commitment to hold the agency accountable for its corruption by initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

