Palestine Is Still the Issue | John Pilger
Palestine Is Still the Issue | John Pilger


Filmmaker John Pilger returns to the West Bank and Gaza, asking the question of why Palestinians are locked in limbo, being refugees in their own land, controlled by Israel, despite their right to self-determination being affirmed by the UN over fifty years ago. "Palestine is Still the Issue" examines the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to highlight some of the issues that continue to plague the region. It claims that the primary causes of the conflict have remained the same for the past fifty years.


In a series of extraordinary interviews with both Palestinians and Israelis, John Pilger weaves together the issue of Palestine. He speaks to the families of suicide bombers and their victims; he sees the humiliation of Palestinians imposed on them at myriad checkpoints and with a permit system. He goes into the refugee camps and meets children who, he says, "no longer dream like other children, or if they do, it is about death."


RIP John Pilger


✳️ Video On Rumble ► HERE:

https://rumble.com/v44od0x-palestine-is-still-the-issue-john-pilger.html

