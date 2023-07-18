Create New Account
WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Tuesday 7/18/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
PRESIDENT TRUMP RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER ANNOUNCING INDICTMENT COMING FOR JAN. 6 SPEECH IN DCThe most popular president in modern history is set to be arrested by the literal DC swamp and kangaroo court system - the likes of which the world has NEVER seen!

The globalist crime networks that have captured & now control most of our government are now completing their coup! Globalists are going for broke! Spread this link & tune in NOW!


