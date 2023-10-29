Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli Army Launched The Biggest Attack On Gaza in History! The Biggest Attack Since 7 October
channel image
High Hopes
2874 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
212 views
Published a day ago

ARY Media


Oct 28, 2023


BREAKING NEWS: Tanks provide security in the streets of Gaza. As they leave, thousands of Israeli soldiers enter Gaza to conduct a thorough sweep of the territory. However, Israeli troops who have entered the tunnels have been engaging in gun battles with Hamas and Hezbollah forces. Israeli forces continue to pound the besieged Gaza Strip. The death toll from the attacks on the Palestinian people now exceeds 7,000. Hazrat Kaya, a correspondent for Sinan, updated the situation at the Gaza border, saying that the air strike has not stopped. We have never experienced such a severe barrage in our time here. Constant noise surrounds us. Nothing like this has ever happened before. The sky is clearing up. The bombing hasn't stopped at all. A major assault is in progress. At this juncture, the scent of gunpowder is really strong...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuOUWA4_aKQ

Keywords
attackisraelwararmygazahamassoldierstankssweepair strikesurroundedbiggest in historyary mediahasrat kaya

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket