WE'VE MADE IT THROUGH ANOTHER WEEK IN THE GLOBAL ASYLUM - GARETH ICKE PRESENTS THIS WEEK'S RIGHT NOW

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Tonia Buxton joins us to talk about her shock at the decision to overrule the JCVI on giving the 'treatment' to children.
'I've lost a lot of hope in humanity.'
Tonia discusses her despair at how quickly many have been brainwashed.
Former lorry driver Duncan Garwell reveals the reasons behind the shortage of lorry drivers, including the huge backlog at the DVLA.
The situation needs better conditions for lorry drivers and better representation.
Will Greenwood joins us after a stay at a quarantine hotel, sounds wonderful!
Journalist Yohan Tengra updates gives Gareth an update on the situation in India including the Gates influence over Indian healthcare over the last decade.
Yohan talks about the attempts to push mandates for the 'treatment'.
Keiran Morrisey talks to us about his research into death rates in Ireland and the groundwork being laid for a new pandemic.
Full episode at 7pm UK - http://Ickonic.com