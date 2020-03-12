'Inclusivism And Exclusivism: Is It Possible To Be Both?' explores the terms inclusivism and exclusivism in relation to religion. The labels we give people can differ from person to person and organisation to organisation, and it can lead to polarisation and confusion in religious circles. Peoples' views on who is right with God and who is in God's Kingdom usually fall short. And it questions whether there is anyone preaching faith in Jesus and his teachings today. Is your faith in Jesus? Or is your faith in your own denomination's formula for salvation? If it is the latter, isn't it time to truly hunger and thirst after righteousness by following the doctrine of Christ?