Trump's Triumphs # 103: MAGA Dispensationalists Desert Trump Iran & God's Chosen People...

"I'll bless those who bless the Jews and I'll curse those who curse the Jews." The BIBLE.

Like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Candis Owens, Kim Iverson, Glenn Greenwald, Dave Smith, Nick Fuentes and to a lessor extent Megan Kelly. Shame on all the Dispensationalists who believe that God rejected His Chosen People for the lawless Christians. We'll see how well that goes on Judgment Day...

Trump, Iran, war, politics, Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Candis Owens, Kim Iverson, Glenn Greenwald, Dave Smith, Nick Fuentes, Megan Kelly,





Trump's Triumphs #100: Iran & Trump's USA In Prophecy Vs. The Jew Hating Conservative Pundits..

https://rumble.com/v6v9j3t-trumps-triumphs-100-iran-and-trumps-usa-in-prophecy-vs.-the-jew-hating-cons.html

Trump, Iran, war, politics, Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Candis Owens, Kim Iverson, Glenn Greenwald, Dave Smith, Nick Fuentes, Megan Kelly,