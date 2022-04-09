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From My Home to Yours! Let's Dust
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31 views • April 09, 2022
FlyLady shows you how to use an Ostrich Feather Duster in your home. She demonstrates in her home. This is a Flash from the Past! We no longer have Bronze or Silver Rags. We now have Purple, Blue, and Gray
GREAT SALE PRICE ON OUR DUSTER RIGHT NOW! $19.95
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28PFD%29
GREAT SALE PRICE ON OUR DUSTER RIGHT NOW! $19.95
https://shop.flylady.net/p/%28PFD%29
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