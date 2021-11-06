Evil Forces Create Global Chaos, Capture Profit and Power, and Try to Enslave All Humanity

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10/28/2021 Dr. Zelenko: Vanguard and Black Rock are stakeholders in all industry, media, academia, and politics. They use certain foundations to ferment chaos around the world to acquire business and power. Only a divinely inspired force can overcome this Goliath. And I am VERY optimistic about an upcoming redemptive event that will rebalance our dark world.