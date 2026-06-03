California Fire Victims Still Waiting: Where Did The Relief Money Go?

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California wildfire victims were promised help. Millions were raised through FireAid, billions exist in relief programs, yet thousands of families remain unable to rebuild. We examine the FireAid controversy, FEMA delays, California's wildfire fund, and why so much aid still hasn't reached victims.
#California #Wildfires #FireAid #FEMA #DisasterRelief #CaliforniaNews #GavinNewsom #PGE #SouthernCalifornia #LeftCoastNews #GovernmentAccountability #WildfireRecovery #BreakingNews #Politics #PublicPolicy
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