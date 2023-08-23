Create New Account
Reporter STALKED For Coverage of Child Casualties in Maui Fires
Published 19 hours ago

Investigative journalist Nick Sortor joins Sara to discuss the Maui fires that left over 100 people dead and perhaps thousands still missing. Sortor details how he was stalked because of his coverage of the deaths of children in the fire.

Mirrored - BlazeTV

Keywords
mauifiresmissing childrennick sortor

