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Τα Φύλλα Ελιάς ως παραδοσιακό φάρμακο. 💥
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194 views • April 17, 2022
Θέμα : Τα Φύλλα Ελιάς ως παραδοσιακό φάρμακο / Olive Leaves as a traditional medicine (ENG subtitles)
Εισηγητής : Δαμηλάκος Γιώργος / Damilakos George
Θεραπευτής Παραδοσιακής Κινέζικης Ιατρικής
2o ΠΑΝΕΛΛΗΝΙΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΗΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗΣ ΛΑΪΚΗΣ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ
2nd Panhellenic Congress of Traditional Hellenic Medicine
https://traditionalhellenicmedicine.gr/
https://maleas.co/
https://organicbox.gr/
https://acutherapy.gr/
Εισηγητής : Δαμηλάκος Γιώργος / Damilakos George
Θεραπευτής Παραδοσιακής Κινέζικης Ιατρικής
2o ΠΑΝΕΛΛΗΝΙΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ ΠΑΡΑΔΟΣΙΑΚΗΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗΣ ΛΑΪΚΗΣ ΙΑΤΡΙΚΗΣ
2nd Panhellenic Congress of Traditional Hellenic Medicine
https://traditionalhellenicmedicine.gr/
https://maleas.co/
https://organicbox.gr/
https://acutherapy.gr/
Keywords
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