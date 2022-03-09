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Cannabis Jobs Report
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10 views • March 09, 2022
Federal prohibition prevents the US Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics from counting state-legal marijuana jobs.
The 2022 Leafly Jobs Report found 428,059 full-time equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis as of January 2022. Last year, the cannabis industry created an average of 280 new jobs per day.
That’s a 33% increase in jobs in a single year. And it marks the fifth year in a row of annual jobs growth greater than 27%.
Those 428,059 jobs include direct cannabis jobs like cultivation and retail sales—what are often called “plant-touching jobs”—as well as indirect ancillary jobs that serve licensed companies or depend on legal cannabis sales.
Episode 903 The #TalkingHedge looks at Leafly's report...
https://youtu.be/S2TmI7HqtJ0
The 2022 Leafly Jobs Report found 428,059 full-time equivalent jobs supported by legal cannabis as of January 2022. Last year, the cannabis industry created an average of 280 new jobs per day.
That’s a 33% increase in jobs in a single year. And it marks the fifth year in a row of annual jobs growth greater than 27%.
Those 428,059 jobs include direct cannabis jobs like cultivation and retail sales—what are often called “plant-touching jobs”—as well as indirect ancillary jobs that serve licensed companies or depend on legal cannabis sales.
Episode 903 The #TalkingHedge looks at Leafly's report...
https://youtu.be/S2TmI7HqtJ0
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