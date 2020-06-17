"We Are Living A Lie" ~ Dr. Judy Mikovits on Covid-19 plandemic

The Truth will always rise to the top eventually. God bless those who speak out in support of the real truth, even when it’s ugly or disturbing 🇺s. There has been a recent massive effort across all power fronts to silence and discredit Dr. Judy Mikovits for speaking truth to power. Others in her position of having critical inside information on the levels of corruption she has witnessed have often wound up lynched or assassinated. YouTube and Facebook have mounted wildly aggressive censorship campaigns to keep her face and words off of their platforms. These aggressive moves have only strengthened the resolve of her followers to see what she has to say. Don't just take her word for it. Do your own research and discover for yourself how you're being lied to in order to further somebody else's agenda to dominate you and profit from your oppression.



Prof. Judson J. Singer, Mechanical/Solar Engineer