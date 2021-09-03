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TOTAL CRIMINALIZATION -- Max Igan
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1782 views • September 03, 2021
“If someone can prove me wrong and show me my mistake in any thought or action, I shall gladly change. I seek the truth, which never harmed anyone: the harm is to persist in one's own self-deception and ignorance.” - Marcus Aurelius
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The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Woman taken down by Cops Now in hospital with neck injury
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LscUjH4vcMc/
Gladys Berejiklian Takes Over The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLTGXblgUoc
VACCINES WILL BE EVERY 6 MONTHS - IF YOUR REFUSE, YOU WILL OWN NO PROPERTY, NO CAR, NOTHING
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
Biden Falls Asleep During Meeting with Israeli PM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gp7rPIMXsyU9/
'Covid is coming, so let's get ready': Top doctor tells hardline premiers
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9946111/Medical-expert-warns-premiers-Covid-coming-hospitals-struggle-patients.html
Scott Morrison's plan for vaccine passport for domestic travel faces 'significant' opposition
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9858147/Scott-Morrison-forges-ahead-plans-make-vaccine-passport-overseas-travel-Australia-Covid.html
The Australia Project Website
https://theaustraliaproject.org/
Former Australian Police Officer Calls For Police To Wake Up
https://odysee.com/@TheAmericanJournal:2/Former-Australian-Police-Officer-Calls-For-Police-To-Wake-Up:2
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz
Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Woman taken down by Cops Now in hospital with neck injury
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4LscUjH4vcMc/
Gladys Berejiklian Takes Over The World
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLTGXblgUoc
VACCINES WILL BE EVERY 6 MONTHS - IF YOUR REFUSE, YOU WILL OWN NO PROPERTY, NO CAR, NOTHING
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
Biden Falls Asleep During Meeting with Israeli PM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gp7rPIMXsyU9/
'Covid is coming, so let's get ready': Top doctor tells hardline premiers
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9946111/Medical-expert-warns-premiers-Covid-coming-hospitals-struggle-patients.html
Scott Morrison's plan for vaccine passport for domestic travel faces 'significant' opposition
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9858147/Scott-Morrison-forges-ahead-plans-make-vaccine-passport-overseas-travel-Australia-Covid.html
The Australia Project Website
https://theaustraliaproject.org/
Former Australian Police Officer Calls For Police To Wake Up
https://odysee.com/@TheAmericanJournal:2/Former-Australian-Police-Officer-Calls-For-Police-To-Wake-Up:2
WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Shared from and subscribe to:
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
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