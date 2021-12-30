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CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw and Action4Canada Holding Politicians to Account
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177 views • December 30, 2021
CHP Talks: Tanya Gaw and Action4Canada Holding Politicians to Account
December 30, 2021: As we prepare to launch into 2022, Rod speaks with Tanya Gaw, Founder of Action 4 Canada (action4canada.com) about the phenomenal growth of her organization and the impact of the Notices of Liability that are being used by teachers, students, healthcare workers, police officers, government employees and workers in all industries to address the unconstitutional restrictions of rights and freedoms guaranteed under Canada’s Charter.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
December 30, 2021: As we prepare to launch into 2022, Rod speaks with Tanya Gaw, Founder of Action 4 Canada (action4canada.com) about the phenomenal growth of her organization and the impact of the Notices of Liability that are being used by teachers, students, healthcare workers, police officers, government employees and workers in all industries to address the unconstitutional restrictions of rights and freedoms guaranteed under Canada’s Charter.
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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