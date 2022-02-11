BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marxists Lifting Mandates? As Phony as Biden on a $4 Bill | Graham Ledger Reports
PATRIOT.TV
PATRIOT.TV
1549 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 11, 2022
02/10/2022 | Graham Ledger Reports

Two Time Emmy Winner, Graham Ledger Joins the team at AMP! Watch for up-and-coming weekly Ledger Report.

Blue state governors are lifting mask mandates for children in schools, or are they? Liberty lost is lost forever. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger speaks with former Virginia Congressman Dave Brat about how relaxing the iron fist right now is only a prelude to another, greater attack on Liberty soon. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com

Masks, mandates, blue, governors, Ledger-report, Ledger-Graham, OANN, OAN, News, One-America, conservative, constitution, Ledger, Trump, Biden, 2024

SHOW NOTES:

Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates

House passes stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C

BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3zaREMo

BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3tHkWkI

MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81

www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.com
Keywords
presidentamericausapatriot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy