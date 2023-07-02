Blue Moon Mango Wheat Ale 4.0/5*

Running 5.4 for the ABV, 19 for the IBUs the SRM is best guessed as a golden orange 14.She smells well crafted, mostly mango overlying the cracker/biscuit malt backbone.

Not bad but not my cuppa.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one

Skal!

E.

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