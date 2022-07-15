Texas BEGINS THREATS On Abortion Providers And Those That Assist Them

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NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, An International law firm called Sidley with offices in Texas seems to have joined the ranks of companies that would help employees pay for travel if that’s what they need to do to obtain a legal abortion. That’s what the Texas Freedom Caucus seems to think since they recently sent Sidley Austin a letter “warning the company that paying for their employees’ abortion costs could expose them to criminal penalties.”