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Sit Down to Pee, You Bigots! | Ride and Roast
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60 views • April 10, 2021
Sitting down to pee is now the stunning and brave and inclusive thing to do, according to hateful bigots who want to control your behavior with linguistic propaganda.
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Survive what's left of the BS UIUO lockdowns with "Uncle Nick"!
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
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If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
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Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
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https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Gillette: The Worst an Ad Can Get
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c6So_0-KVk
Mister Metokur Video (WARNING: EXTREMELY NSFW!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtbIdjx8741G/
Sources (in order of appearance):
The Main Article
https://archive.vn/1RpJx
Schizophrenics
https://archive.vn/f8jD6
Manual Transmission Self-Deletion
https://archive.vn/rBALJ
Sweden
https://archive.vn/6dHYf
London Mayor
https://archive.vn/YKYU0
Fallon Fox
https://archive.vn/Cj8d3
Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
Survive what's left of the BS UIUO lockdowns with "Uncle Nick"!
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.youtube.com/gruntspeak
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Video Throwbacks
Gillette: The Worst an Ad Can Get
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c6So_0-KVk
Mister Metokur Video (WARNING: EXTREMELY NSFW!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtbIdjx8741G/
Sources (in order of appearance):
The Main Article
https://archive.vn/1RpJx
Schizophrenics
https://archive.vn/f8jD6
Manual Transmission Self-Deletion
https://archive.vn/rBALJ
Sweden
https://archive.vn/6dHYf
London Mayor
https://archive.vn/YKYU0
Fallon Fox
https://archive.vn/Cj8d3
Keywords
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