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Sit Down to Pee, You Bigots! | Ride and Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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60 views • April 10, 2021
Sitting down to pee is now the stunning and brave and inclusive thing to do, according to hateful bigots who want to control your behavior with linguistic propaganda.

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music
http://www.teknoaxe.com/

Survive what's left of the BS UIUO lockdowns with "Uncle Nick"!
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215

Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
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Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
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Video Throwbacks
Gillette: The Worst an Ad Can Get
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c6So_0-KVk

Mister Metokur Video (WARNING: EXTREMELY NSFW!)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KtbIdjx8741G/

Sources (in order of appearance):
The Main Article
https://archive.vn/1RpJx
Schizophrenics
https://archive.vn/f8jD6
Manual Transmission Self-Deletion
https://archive.vn/rBALJ
Sweden
https://archive.vn/6dHYf
London Mayor
https://archive.vn/YKYU0
Fallon Fox
https://archive.vn/Cj8d3
Keywords
comedyfunnymarxismbathroomcultural marxismtrannyredonkulaspeeterrence poppurinationride and roast
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