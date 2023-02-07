How to hear more on your Yaesu 991A

The unit comes from the factory with ATT on and IPO off.
Turn ATT off and IPO to Amp2 for 20 db gain.
I learned this from a couple guys talking on the 80 meters.
One guy said he didn't hear much until he turned some filters off.
Not sure what radio he had, but this makes a difference on the Yaesu FT-991A.
