How to hear more on your Yaesu 991A

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The unit comes from the factory with ATT on and IPO off.
Turn ATT off and IPO to Amp2 for 20 db gain.
I learned this from a couple guys talking on the 80 meters.
One guy said he didn't hear much until he turned some filters off.
Not sure what radio he had, but this makes a difference on the Yaesu FT-991A.