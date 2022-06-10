Q&A: It's Showtime!

Commentary: The Truth About January 6th

* The point of the Jan 6 committee is not to get to the truth.

* The point is to hide the truth and create a pretext for Dems to declare war against millions of Americans who oppose their agenda.



* Underneath all of this is an agenda that will change the country and your life.

* You can’t weaponize national security agencies against your own population.

* That is the definition of an authoritarian state — and the destruction of democracy.

* We can’t let them do it.

The full episode is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 9 June 2022

https://tv.gab.com/channel/gee/view/tucker-carlson-the-truth-of-what-62a2f6ab47cfc58b1712093e