Landowners start welding now

Talking about what to buy to start MiG welding. Welders don’t like to give up info. This isn’t a how to video. It’s more what I use and works for me.Lincoln 140, Lincoln grind helmet, gloves, boots, jeans, jacket, welding hammer, large wire brush, 10 gauge cord. 20amp breaker, fire extinguisherGrinder w/ 4 1/2 cut off disc. Buy good welder and cheap disc. Don’t waste $$ on torch or plasma. If you are learning for 1st time with mig. It will be very hard to start stick welding takes way more skills. Get your hours up welding gaining skills and hit it with a hammer 🔨 if doesn’t break good job!ABC always be comfortable. If I’m welding ugly means I need to get more comfortable.Watch videos online on welding and learn about electricity. If you run in to problems or email me atDisclaimer I am a handyman/ land owner build many things. Not a professional certified welder. For big 1/2 thick metal you will need a stick welder or bigger 220volt mig.Also Home Depot rents all equipment I talk about.